Getty Images

The Texans brought Jerald Hawkins in for a visit, and decided to have him hang around.

Per a tweet from his agent Andy Simms, the Texans have signed the veteran tackle.

The 26-year-old Hawkins was originally a fourth-round pick of the Steelers.

He was traded to the Buccaneers last year, and played one game for them. He missed the 2018 season because of a torn quad muscle.