Texans take a look at some tackle options

Getty Images

The Texans are taking at look at some potential tackle depth.

According to Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle, the Texans brought tackles Jerald Hawkins and Antonio Garcia in for visits.

Hawkins is a former fourth-round pick of the Steelers, who was traded to the Buccaneers last year. The 26-year-old has played in six career games, one last year. He missed the 2018 season after suffering a torn quad muscle during OTAs.

Garcia’s a former third-round pick of the Patriots. He spent his rookie season (2017) on the non-football illness list, and it was later reported he had blood clots in his lungs. He was cut the following spring, and has spent some time with the Jets, Colts, and Dolphins since then.