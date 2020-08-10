Titans place LB Josh Smith on COVID-19 list

Getty Images

The Titans added a player to their reserve/COVID-19 list on Monday.

Linebacker Josh Smith will be away from the team after being placed on the list. He has either tested positive for COVID-19 or is quarantined after having close contact with someone who is infected.

Smith played collegiately in Nashville while at Vanderbilt and joined the Titans after going undrafted last year. He spent the final weeks of the regular season and the team’s three-week playoff run on their practice squad.

Smith is the only player currently on the Titans’ COVID-19 list. Offensive lineman Anthony McKinney and defensive lineman Jack Crawford were the two Titans players to opt out of playing at all this season.