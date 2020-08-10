Will some college conferences postpone and others proceed?

Getty Images

As college football deals with an unprecedented year of turmoil and uncertainty, there could be even more turmoil and uncertainty.

Dan Patrick said on his national radio show this morning that the Big Ten and Pac-12 are poised to scrap their seasons, as soon as tomorrow. The 14 teams of the Big Ten (math went out the window a long time ago) are, per DP, at 12-2 against playing the fall, with Iowa and Nebraska the lone holdouts.

The ACC and Big 12, according to Patrick, are on the fence. The SEC, meanwhile, plans to go forward, and it’s recruiting other teams to join them for a season.

If that happens — if the SEC and the ACC and/or the Big 12 proceed in the fall — it will make for a strange seven or eight months of college football, with some teams playing in the fall and, presumably, other teams playing in the spring.

Ideally, all major college football teams will do the same thing. But the pandemic underscores the reality that these colleges aren’t nearly as organized and united as they’d have us believe. Soon, the system may be more disorganized and divided than ever before.

Especially now that the players finally are standing up and making demands.