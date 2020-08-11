ACC medical expert says season can be played safely

Getty Images

The Pac-12 and Big Ten might be considering whether to play or not, but the ACC remains on track to kick off its season next month.

The Atlantic Coast Conference has heeded the advice of its medical advisory group, and the chair of that committee said he believes football can be played safely.

Dr. Cameron Wolfe, a Duke infectious disease specialist, told Sports Business Daily doctors have learned enough about COVID-19 the past six months to manage the risk.

“We believe we can mitigate it down to a level that makes everyone safe,” Wolfe told The Daily, via ESPN. “Can we safely have two teams meet on the field? I would say yes. Will it be tough? Yes. Will it be expensive and hard and lots of work? For sure. But I do believe you can sufficiently mitigate the risk of bringing COVID onto the football field or into the training room at a level that’s no different than living as a student on campus.”

Wolfe stated the obvious to ACC officials and league athletic directors: It is impossible to create a “zero-risk environment.” But he added “look at all of the regular sporting injuries that we accept as a certain level of risk as part and parcel of football.”

The ACC plans an 11-game schedule, which includes one non-conference game, beginning the weekend of Sept. 12. All schools, including Notre Dame, which will play in the ACC this season, will follow the same testing protocols.