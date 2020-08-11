Anthony Lynn reveals on Hard Knocks he has had COVID-19

USA Today

The 15th edition of Hard Knocks opened with a bang with Chargers coach Anthony Lynn speaking to his team on a Zoom call.

“I can’t promise you you’re not going to get infected,” Lynn said in the opening scene. “I got infected.”

Chargers pass rusher Joey Bosa had a look of surprise after the revelation.

Saints coach Sean Payton and Eagles coach Doug Pederson previously were NFL coaches known to have contracted COVID-19.

Later in the hour-long show, Lynn said he had a cough, body aches and “couldn’t get comfortable in the bed.” It was while he was watching golf on TV, and a PGA player withdrew with similar symptoms as Lynn, that he realized he might have COVID-19.

“I can’t even tell you how [he became infected],” Lynn said.

Lynn said the virus and the need to quarantine “makes you feel like an outcast.”

Hard Knocks: Los Angeles debuted Tuesday night with the first of five episodes. For the first time, it features two NFL teams with NFL Films’ cameras going behind the scenes of both the Chargers and Rams.

Hard Knocks: Los Angeles airs Tuesdays from 10-11 p.m. ET, culminating in the Sept. 8 finale.