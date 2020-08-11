Austin Ekeler: More spotlight, but I’m the same guy

Getty Images

Melvin Gordon left the Chargers as a free agent this offseason and the team didn’t bring in any veteran running backs this offseason, so Austin Ekeler is set to be the clear lead back on the roster for the first time in his NFL career.

Ekeler showed how effective he can be while splitting time with Gordon over the last two seasons. He picked up 958 yards from scrimmage in 2018 and 1,550 yards last season while scoring 17 touchdowns and made it clear on Monday that he doesn’t see things changing because of the changes around him on the roster.

“Now I am the starting running back but that doesn’t mean my game is going to change,” Ekeler said, via Joe Reedy of the Associated Press. “There is more of a spotlight on my name, but the offense is a similar dynamic.”

The Chargers Offense may be a similar dynamic, but the change in quarterbacks from Philip Rivers to Tyrod Taylor means there are going to be differences in how it looks come September. The four-year extension that the Chargers gave Ekeler this offseason ensures he’s going to have an essential role in whatever they come up with in Los Angeles.