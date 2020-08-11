Bears waive Ramiz Ahmed, reportedly sign Marqui Christian

Getty Images

Eddy Pineiro was ready to compete for the Bears kicking job this summer, but it doesn’t look like he’ll have to bother.

The Bears announced on Tuesday that they have waived Ramiz Ahmed. Ahmed last played at the University of Nevada in 2018.

Pineiro won an oversized competition for the job last offseason. He made 23-of-28 field goals and 27-of-29 extra points on the year.

The Bears had also talked about having Pineiro compete for the job, but they may have decided using a roster spot on another player was more useful with an 80-man limit in place this offseason. Turron Davenport of ESPN.com reports they’ll use the one that used to belong to Ahmed on safety Marqui Christian.

Christian was set to sign with the Jets earlier this offseason, but the deal fell through before being completed. The former Ram is suspended for the first two games of the regular season.