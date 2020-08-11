Bengals plan to sign Mike Daniels

Getty Images

Mike Daniels is on the way in Cincinnati.

Bengals coach Zac Taylor told reporters today that Daniels, the veteran defensive tackle who spent last year with the Lions, is likely to sign with the Bengals in the next day or two.

Daniels visited Cincinnati this week to take a physical and a COVID-19 test, and it appears everything is on track for him to sign.

The 31-year-old Daniels was a disappointment after signing a one-year, $9.1 million contract in Detroit last year. But he was a solid contributor in Green Bay from 2012 to 2018, and the Bengals think he still has something left.