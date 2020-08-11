Bengals waive Tyler Clark

Getty Images

The Bengals waived defensive tackle Tyler Clark, clearing the way for veteran defensive tackle Mike Daniels to join the roster.

The Bengals’ roster remains at 80 players with Kendall Futrell no longer on reserve/COVID-19 and Daniels joining the team.

Clark signed with the Bengals as an undrafted free agent on April 28 out of Georgia.

He played in 54 of a possible 55 games in four seasons with the Bulldogs, missing only the 2020 Sugar Bowl. Clark started 35 of those games.

He earned second-team All-SEC honors last season after making 26 tackles, eight tackles for loss and 2.5 sacks in 13 games.