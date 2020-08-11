Bills defensive tackle Ed Oliver feels violated over bogus DUI arrest

Getty Images

Buffalo Bills defensive tackle Ed Oliver is still trying to process his bogus arrest for driving while intoxicated in May and feels violated by the whole experience.

According to Marcel Louis-Jacques of ESPN.com, Oliver said he blew a .00% on a breathalyzer test and took an independent blood test after his arrest to prove he didn’t have anything in his system. But despite the breathalyzer reading, Oliver was arrested anyway on suspicion of DWI and unlawful possession of a firearm.

“I’m not sure how you get arrested with nothing in your system,” Oliver said. “That’s one of the things [I’m talking about] when I say life can hit you quick — even if you’re innocent, you can still go to jail for nothing. You’ve just got to do what you’ve got to do. If they say you’ve got to go to jail, don’t resist, go to jail.

“It’s not right, but it is what it is.”

The charges against Oliver were dropped last month as it was deemed there was insufficient evidence to proceed.

“I didn’t feel right. I felt like, ‘I shouldn’t be doing this,'” Oliver said. “I didn’t work my whole life and walk a straight line my whole life to be put in a jumpsuit and taken to jail. … That’s how I felt violated.”