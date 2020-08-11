Broncos sign Demar Dotson

Getty Images

The Broncos brought in former Buccaneers tackle Demar Dotson for a visit earlier this week.

They signed Dotson on Tuesday, Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports.

The Broncos needed help at right tackle after Ja'Wuan James opted out of the 2020 season because of COVID-19 concerns.

Dotson, 34, appeared in 130 games and started 106 in his 10-year career with the Bucs.

He started 15 games last season, missing the game in London in October with a hamstring injury. Dotson played more than 1,000 offensive snaps each of the past two seasons.