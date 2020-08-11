Colts sign Tavon Wilson, activate Jackson Porter from COVID list

Getty Images

The Colts are adding a pair of defensive backs to the active roster on Tuesday.

One of them comes from outside the organization while the other is returning to active duty after a stay on the reserve/COVID-19 list. The newcomer is safety Tavon Wilson, who signed as a free agent, and cornerback Jackson Porter is the returning player.

Wilson spent the first four years of his career with the Patriots after going in the second round of the 2012 draft and then moved on to the Lions for the last four years. He started 13 of Detroit’s 16 games last season and recorded 98 tackles, two forced fumbles and a sack.

Porter spent time with the Ravens and Packers before landing on Indy’s practice squad last year. He’s never appeared in a regular season game.