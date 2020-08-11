Cowboys create bubble-like environment at training camp

USA Today

The Cowboys typically hold training camp in Oxnard, California, giving them a month to bond as a team. COVID-19 changed Dallas’ plans this summer.

So the Cowboys are trying to make the best of it.

The team has a block of rooms at the five-star Omni Hotel, attached to the Cowboys’ indoor practice facility, Todd Archer of ESPN reports. It will allow players, coaches and staff a place to stay for the duration of camp.

The hotel stay is voluntary but “strongly suggested,” per Archer.

With most of the team planning to stay there, according to Archer, it will give the Cowboys their own “bubble” for a few weeks. The Saints have done the same for everyone at their training camp at their facility in Metairie, Louisiana.

“I’m a father of five, four of which will be at my home,” new Cowboys defensive tackle Gerald McCoy said, via Jori Epstein of USA Today. “My family’s safety is my top priority, and I appreciate the Cowboys for providing this opportunity to help us do our best in maintaining that priority of keeping them safe all while doing our job.

“The Cowboys have provided us with a beyond safe work environment.”

Since players reported to training camp July 21, the Cowboys have placed receiver Jon'Vea Johnson and cornerback Saivion Smith on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Both since have returned to the 80-player roster.