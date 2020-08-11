David DeCastro isn’t “too afraid” of COVID-19

Getty Images

The Steelers had no players opt out for the 2020 season. Guard David DeCastro explained to reporters on Monday his decision for opting in.

“I’ve always had that mindset of just being all in,” DeCastro said, via Chris Adamski of the Pittsburgh Tribune-Review. “Football being No. 1, it’s almost sort of a religious experience, plus that gift for myself. I love the game. I always have. It’s done so much for me. You can’t really think about the money and whatnot when you’re playing. You just have to be all about football, attacking that day and having that routine. It just makes life a lot easier.”

But what about the concerns arising from COVID-19, especially for large men who play on the offensive line?

“I’ll be honest, I’m not too afraid,” DeCastro said. “That’s just my personal opinion of it. I haven’t really done anything to — I don’t know really much what you can do if it’s worth taking those risks to completely isolate yourself. To me, I don’t really see that as beneficial. I’d rather be with my kids and family and take that risk. I haven’t changed that at all.”

Even though nearly 70 players opted out, most feel the way that DeCastro does. They’re willing to roll the dice when it comes to the virus, which isn’t a surprise. It’s low on the list of the risks they take whenever the step onto the field. Given the way the NFL has handled the situation (so far), team facilities seem to be as safe as they possibly can be. Whether that continues to be the case once padded practices begin and then when games start is a different issue entirely.