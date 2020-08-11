Dolphins place Xavien Howard on COVID-19 list

Getty Images

Dolphins cornerback Xavien Howard began training camp on the physically unable to perform list as he works his way back from knee surgery. He now is on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

The team announced the move Tuesday.

The Dolphins have had the most COVID-19 cases in the NFL. Howard becomes the 14th player on the list, and it marks the 15th time the team has put a player on it, with Benito Jones having appeared twice.

It means Howard either tested positive for COVID-19 or was exposed to someone who did.

Howard played only five games in 2019, seeing his season come to a premature end with a knee injury. He has missed 24 games due with knee issues in his four seasons.

He earned Pro Bowl honors and team MVP honors in 2018 when he had seven interceptions.