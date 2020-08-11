Evan Engram feels great physically, isn’t sweating contract

Getty Images

Giants tight end Evan Engram has a new offense to learn after an offseason spent working his way back from the foot injury that ended his 2019 season, so he doesn’t have a lot of time to think about his next contract.

That was the theme of Engram’s session with reporters on Monday. The 2017 first-round pick had his fifth-year option exercised early in the offseason, but there’s no guarantee that the Giants will follow through on it if Engram doesn’t show more than he did while missing 13 games over the last two seasons.

Engram said he’s “not really too worried about that right now” and that it will take care of itself as long as he focuses on getting better ahead of the regular season. Feeling healthy makes it easier to keep attention on football matters.

“I feel great. I’ve had a very blessed offseason,” Engram said. “I’ve been working my butt off in rehab and getting back. Right now, I am just going out and doing everything I can for the team and what practice is with the trainers. I’m not really worried about what all the other people are saying. I can only control what’s in front of me each and every day. That’s coming in, working hard during training camp and learning this offense and being a good teammate and a good leader.”

Engram has shown ability as a receiver over his three years with the Giants, but his inability to stay on the field has limited the value of that ability for a team that’s won just 12 games since he arrived. The record may not change if Engram can stay healthy, but doing so would improve his chances of being around when the Giants start winning again.