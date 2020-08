Getty Images

The Falcons are getting closer to clearing their COVID-19 list.

The team announced they had activated safety Chris Cooper from the reserve/COVID-19 list. To make room for him on the active roster, they waived undrafted rookie offensive lineman Hunter Atkinson.

Cooper spent last year on the Falcons practice squad.

With his return, the Falcons have just two players left on the list — fullback Keith Smith and safety Jamal Carter.