Giants sign Cody White, Jackson Dennis

The Giants churned their roster a bit on Tuesday by bringing in two players and letting a couple of others go.

The team signed wide receiver Cody White and tackle Jackson Dennis to their active roster. Tight end Kyle Markway and linebacker Mark McLaurin were let go in the corresponding moves.

White signed with the Chiefs after going undrafted out of Michigan State this April and he was waived in late July. He had 143 receptions, 1,967 receiving yards and 12 touchdown catches while playing for the Spartans.

Dennis also went undrafted this year and signed with the Cardinals. He was also waived in July. He started 12 games at right tackle during his final season at Holy Cross.