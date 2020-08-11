Jags have spoken to Yannick Ngakoue, no word on if he’ll report

Getty Images

Defensive end Yannick Ngakoue has not signed his franchise tag or reported to Jaguars training camp, but he did make one move recently.

Ngakoue parted ways with his agent after an offseason spent trying to find a way out of Jacksonville. His chances of leaving as a free agent all but disappeared when he was tagged and efforts to find a new home via a trade have not been successful. It’s not clear whether the agent change was made in an attempt to revive a push for that deal or not.

On Tuesday, Jaguars General Manager Dave Caldwell said, via multiple reporters, that he’s spoken to Ngakoue in the last few days. Caldwell didn’t offer any details of their conversations, including whether he thinks there is a chance that Ngakoue will report to the team before the start of the regular season.

It would be a positive turn for the Jaguars if Ngakoue did decide to report. Their defensive line has lost Al Woods and Lerentee McCray to opt outs while Brian Price and Dontavius Russell are out after season-ending injuries.