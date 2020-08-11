Jimmy Garoppolo not wearing knee brace

Getty Images

Jimmy Garoppolo wore a knee brace last season in his return from a torn anterior cruciate ligament in his left knee. He is not wearing one now.

The 49ers, of course, are participating only in walk-through workouts and conditioning work, but teammates have noticed their quarterback has shed the brace.

“You see he’s not wearing a brace, so that’s the biggest thing that stands out to me,” fullback Kyle Juszczyk said Tuesday, via Cam Inman of The Mercury News. “As an athlete, when you don’t have to think about something and it’s not in the back of your mind or weighing on you, it relieves so much stress, and you’re able to play so much more freely.

“If he’s not thinking about that knee, it’s going to be a huge advantage from him.”

Garoppolo played only three games in 2018 before the knee injury ended his season. He started every game, passed for 3,978 yards and helped the 49ers to the Super Bowl last season but said last week his knee was “night and day” compared to a year ago.

“This time last year, it was more so getting back into being in a live pocket, having live bullets flying around me and getting used to that,” Garoppolo said. “So, we’re past that. I haven’t really thought about it in a long time.”