Lane Johnson activated from reserve/COVID-19 list

Getty Images

The Eagles are getting closer to full strength on the offensive line.

The team announced that right tackle Lane Johnson had been activated from the reserve/COVID-19 list.

Johnson was placed on the list on July 29, and he posted on social media that day that he felt “strong and ready to go,” but it still took two weeks for him to be cleared.

His activation leaves just backup tackle Jordan Mailata on the COVID-19 list for the Eagles.

Getting Johnson back helps as they adjust to a new configuration on the line, with Andre Dillard taking over at left tackle and veteran Jason Peters coming back to play right guard.