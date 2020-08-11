Minkah Fitzpatrick’s goal is six (or seven) interceptions this season

Getty Images

Safety Minkah Fitzpatrick made 57 tackles, five interceptions, a forced fumble, two fumble recoveries and earned All-Pro and Pro Bowl honors in his first season with the Steelers. So what is he planning for an encore?

Fitzpatrick wants even more takeaways.

“I am going to go with six [interceptions],” Fitzpatrick said, via Teresa Varley of the team website. “I had five last year. I am trying to beat that. I think I missed some opportunities last year. I am going to go with six or seven.”

Fitzpatrick’s role will remain the same as last season, leading to raised expectations after a season at the position, in the system.

“Last year was my first year playing full-time free safety, deep safety, and I am still learning,” Fitzpatrick said. “I wanted to learn a lot about the deep safety position and how to improve. One thing I could have done better is play a little lower, play with more bend in my knees. Be more explosive. Come out of my breaks sharper. That is something I am trying to work on and detail every day in practice.”