Nebraska “very disappointed” by Big Ten decision, may play anyway

The Big Ten will not have a fall football season, but one Big Ten team might.

Nebraska released a statement shortly after the Big Ten’s announcement making clear that the Cornhuskers are still hoping to play football in the fall.

“We are very disappointed in the decision by the Big Ten Conference to postpone the fall football season, as we have been and continue to be ready to play,” the statement said. “Safety comes first. Based on the conversations with our medical experts, we continue to strongly believe the absolute safest place for our student athletes is within the rigorous safety protocols, testing procedures, and the structure and support provided by Husker Athletics. We will continue to consult with medical experts and evaluate the situation as it emerges. We hope it may be possible for our student athletes to have the opportunity to compete.”

Although it now appears that most of the 2020 college football season will be canceled, no one should be surprised if a few major football schools decide to push forward. Nebraska may be first in line.