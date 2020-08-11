NFL lifts prohibition on tryouts, effective immediately

Getty Images

NFL teams have been unable to workout players they have interest in signing because of COVID-19 concerns. Now, they can.

Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports that the league informed clubs Tuesday it is lifting the prohibition on tryouts, effective immediately.

Since implementing COVID-19 restrictions, the NFL had banned teams from bringing players into their facilities until recently when they eased the restrictions for physicals.

As of today, any free agent, including Antonio Brown, Jadeveon Clowney, Everson Griffen, Clay Matthews, Logan Ryan and Devonta Freeman, can workout for any team.

Clowney is coming off surgery on a core muscle.

So expect tryouts quickly to pick up speed.

The NFL will limit teams to working out eight players per day, per Pelissero, and free agents will need to pass two COVID-19 tests before being allowed on the field.