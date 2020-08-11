Nick Chubb draws “more motivation” from nearly missing out on rushing title

Getty Images

Browns running back Nick Chubb went into the final week of the 2019 regular season as the league’s leading rusher.

Chubb didn’t exit the week as the rushing champion, however. Titans star Derrick Henry posted 211 yards in a Week 17 win over Houston and wound up with 1,540 rushing yards. Chubb had to settle for 1,494 yards and second place.

On Tuesday, Chubb told reporters that he’s using that near miss as fuel for the coming season.

“It’s more motivation,” Chubb said, via Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com. “I’ll try and do it this year. I’m just working out, running hard. Everything happens for a reason. That’s my mindset.”

New Browns right tackle Jack Conklin helped Henry pass Chubb last season and said when he arrived in Cleveland that he hoped to get Chubb the top spot this time around. If so, that would mark the continuation of a trajectory that should land Chubb the kind of multi-year extension that Henry signed in Tennessee this offseason.