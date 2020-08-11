Patriots place Brandon King on reserve/PUP, sign Darius Kilgo

Getty Images

The Patriots placed Brandon King on the active/physically unable to perform list on Aug. 2 to begin training camp. But the core special teams player won’t come off the list for awhile.

The team announced it placed King on reserve/PUP on Tuesday.

That means he will miss at least the first six games.

King missed the entire 2019 season after tearing his left quadriceps in the preseason. His placement on the PUP list will allow him more time to work his way back.

The Patriots also announced the signing of defensive lineman Darius Kilgo, a move that was expected.

Kilgo spent last year on Detroit’s injured reserve list. The Broncos selected him in the sixth round in 2015, and he was with the Patriots in 2016 without appearing in a regular-season game.

Kilgo also has played with Jacksonville, Houston and Tennessee.