Phillip Lindsay: “Nothing changes” for me with Melvin Gordon here

When the offseason got underway, there was talk about a possible new contract for Broncos running back Phillip Lindsay, but that deal never materialized.

A new backfield mate did show up in Denver, however. The Broncos signed running back Melvin Gordon to a two-year deal with $13.5 million in guaranteed money in March.

With Lindsay set to make $750,000 this season, some might have wondered if the team’s decision to add Gordon might provide a little more fuel to Lindsay’s fire. The running back insists that’s not the case.

“I’ve had the same fire from the first time I stepped out here to now,” Lindsay said, via Kyle Newman of the Denver Post. “I don’t need another man to fuel my fire. . . . For me, honestly nothing changes. I go out there and I produce when my number’s called. I make big plays like I always have.”

While the Gordon signing might not have fueled Lindsay this offseason, the fact that he was healthy did allow him to add muscle to his frame. He wasn’t able to do the same last year because he was rehabbing a wrist injury and we’ll see in a mnth whether that helps him maintain his top spot in the Denver backfield.