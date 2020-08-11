Possibility looms of fall 2020 and spring 2021 college football seasons

Posted by Mike Florio on August 11, 2020, 3:50 PM EDT
The Big Ten is out. The Pac 12 is, too. That leaves three of the Power Five conferences in play for fall 2020.

And that could result in a split college football season, with some teams playing in the fall and others playing in the spring.

That’s surely not an ideal situation for the NFL, which seemingly would prefer to have all games played in the same chunk of weeks. If all were played in the fall, the draft could proceed without the possibility of selecting players who are still playing college football. If all were played in the spring, the NFL could move games from Sundays to Saturdays. A mixed bag complicates both possibilities, significantly.

As more major conferences move from fall to spring, it will become harder for others to stay in the fall. If, as it appears, liability concerns are fueling hesitation to proceed in the fall, the decision of major conferences to stand down can and will be used against schools that insist on trudging ahead, exposing schools to unlimited and unfunded liability that could take years to fully unfold, especially if even asymptomatic individuals eventually develop heart issues.

With each conferences that presses pause, it will become harder for the remaining conferences to not do the same. And it ultimately would make the prospect of all teams waiting until the spring more sensible.

10 responses to “Possibility looms of fall 2020 and spring 2021 college football seasons

  1. Anyone who still thinks there’s going to be college football played in the fall, and it won’t be an unmitigated disaster is fooling themselves.

    Covid-19 is the Captain now.

  2. How can the rest of the conferences play? What of the playoffs? It would be a joke. Just postpone the season until the spring.

  3. Wait until spring. College football doesn’t appear to have done enough preparation, as the NFL did, to start on time, and hasn’t coordinated anything, etc., etc., etc.

    Teams/conferences that want to play now should ask themselves where were they several months ago in planning for this? And have they talked with the school execs about where they stand on assuming a boatload of Covid liability risk?

  4. NOBODY is playing in the spring unless the virus is under control. If it is, both the NCAA and the NFL will no doubt want to return to fall football in 2021.
    I’ve been saying it for weeks and I’ll say it again:
    If the NCAA plays spring football and makes underclassmen play back-to-back spring-fall college seasons, or makes draft-eligible kids play even-longer back-to-back college-NFL seasons, it can never again utter the words “player safety” with a straight face.
    The very same goes for the NFL if it tries to play football in the spring and again in the fall of 2021.

  5. This won’t be an issue for the draft. The players that have been identified as good enough for the NFL will be drafted regardless of whether their school decides to play during fall, spring, or not at all.

  6. College football in the spring is going to cause serious problems for networks. Let’s not forget it’s college basketball season, with March Madness consuming all of Thursday-Sunday the first weekend, and most of those days the second. Plus conference tournaments the preceding weekend.

  8. I don’t get why this is being decided on a conference-by-conference basis.

    Any ambiguity and inconsistency (seemingly) could be addressed by the NCAA making blanket policy applicable to the entire sport as opposed to allowing each conference do what they want. Otherwise, NCAA’s approach seems tantamount to the patchwork “kick-it-down-a-level” strategy we’ve seen from the current federal administration that has been nonproductive at best or a failure at worst.

  9. Herm Edwards, Coach of Arizona State, was asked recently about playing in the Spring and then later in the fall of 2021. He said he would rest players in the off season between the two campaigns to minimize the wear and tear. I’m skeptical. Players will definitely need time off to heal their bodies.

  10. Football players are more safe (FACT) with the controls/policies surrounding the athletic programs than if they are at home, with their buddies, in a bar, etc. Get them into the program and let them play the games. If someone would wind up with a heart condition due to COVID, they’d wind up with one be contracting COVID away from the team and those controls. Play Football!!!

