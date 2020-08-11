Rams waive Levonta Taylor

Getty Images

The Rams waived defensive back Levonta Taylor, the team announced Tuesday.

Taylor went undrafted out of Florida State in April. He signed a three-year deal with the Rams.

In 25 games over four seasons for the Seminoles, Taylor made 90 tackles, a sack, four interceptions, a forced fumble and 10 pass breakups.

He played both cornerback and safety for the Seminoles.

The Rams’ roster is down to the 80-man training-camp limit ahead of next week’s deadline. Linebacker Terrell Lewis remains on the reserve/COVID-19 list.