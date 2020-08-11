Report: Big 12 intends to play this fall

Getty Images

Two of the Power 5 conferences announced Tuesday the postponement of fall sports. The ACC and SEC released statements indicating they plan to play in 2020.

Everyone was waiting to see what the Big 12 would do.

SoonerScoop.com reports Big 12 presidents decided Tuesday night to allow the conference to move forward toward a season. The conference will release its revised schedule after approve from the athletic directors.

The schedule already is prepared and includes nine conference games and one non-conference game.

The Big 12 might have saved the fall college football season, with the ACC and SEC making it clear they want to try to play.

Earlier Monday, the Pac-12 and Big Ten postponed the 2020 fall season.

The AAC, C-USA and Sun Belt are the only other conferences not to announce any decision on the season.