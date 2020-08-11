Report: Deion Sanders left NFLN after refusing a pay cut

Getty Images

Yes, Deion Sanders has left NFL Network. According to Andrew Marchand of the New York Post, the decision resulted from the inability of Sanders and the league-owned TV operation to come to terms on a new deal after Sanders’ contract had expired.

Per Marchand, NFLN wanted Deion to take a pay cut.

John Ourand of Sports Business Daily had reported that Sanders previously agreed to a new deal, but then decided to leave the network.

“Deion has been one of the key figures responsible for the growth of the NFL Network,” NFL Network said in a statement. “We thank him for his work and wish him the best in the future.”

It’s not the first time Deion has left a network gig over money. More than 16 years ago, he walked away from The NFL Today on CBS after the network reportedly refused to double his salary from $1 million to $2 million. CBS replaced Sanders with Shannon Sharpe.

Then, Deion emerged from a three-season retirement to spend two years with the Ravens. This time around, he may try to get into coaching at the college level. He tried, unsuccessfully, to make himself into a serious candidate for the Florida State job in January. He later vowed that, come 2021, he’ll be a head coach at the college level.