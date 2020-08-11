Report: Giants aren’t signing Ross Cockrell, failing to come to terms

Getty Images

Reports over the weekend indicated the Giants planned to sign cornerback Ross Cockrell. The deal, though, is off.

Tom Rock of Newsday reports the sides were unable to come to an agreement on a contract.

Cockrell played for the Giants in 2017 before heading to the Panthers for the last two seasons.

That leaves the Giants still in search of cornerback help.

Sam Beal opted out of the 2020 season, and Deandre Baker remains on the Commissioner Exempt list.

The good news for the Giants is they now can tryout free agents, with the NFL lifting the prohibition on workouts Tuesday.