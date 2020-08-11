Report: Patriots won’t sign Jordan Leggett

Getty Images

Monday brought word that the Patriots were expected to sign tight end Jordan Leggett after visiting with him, but it appears that will not come to pass.

Field Yates of ESPN reports that the Patriots will not sign Leggett. The initial report said that any deal would be dependent on a physical and COVID-19 testing, so the change in direction may have been due to something on one of those fronts.

Leggett spent time with the Buccaneers last season, but last played in the regular season for the Jets in 2018. He had 14 catches for 114 yards and a touchdown in 15 appearances.

The Patriots have 2019 third-round picks Devin Asiasi and Dalton Keane at tight end along with Ryan Izzo, Rashod Berry and Jake Burt.