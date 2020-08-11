Riley Reiff: Live reps are essential for offensive linemen

Getty Images

A scaled-back offseason and no preseason may make it particularly tough for offensive linemen to get ready for the regular season.

That’s the word from Vikings offensive lineman Riley Reiff, who said full contact is essential for offensive linemen.

“We’re one of the groups on a football field that really needs to get those live reps,” Reiff said, via the Star-Tribune.

Reiff is heading into his fourth season with the Vikings and ninth season in the NFL, so he is well aware of what to expect when the season starts. But young linemen in particular may struggle to prepare without the preseason — and the quality of the offensive line play may reflect that.