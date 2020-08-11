Royals minority ownership a long-term strategy for Patrick Mahomes

Getty Images

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes is now a part-owner of the Kansas City Royals, and he said that investment is something he’s been looking into for a year, and something he thinks will be a big part of his future.

Mahomes, whose father Pat Mahomes spent 11 years in the major leagues, said he knew baseball would be part of his life even after he chose to focus on football.

“I love baseball,” Mahomes said, via ESPN. “I grew up in clubhouses. I love everything about it. When the Royals were bought last year by [John Sherman], I wanted to be a part of it. It took a little bit of time. These things take time. So it took almost a year to get the language right and doing it at the right time with everything going on in the world. But we were able to do it and they were able to let me join in with them and be a part of something that’s going to be long-term.”

Mahomes has not revealed how much of the Royals he owns, but it’s surely a small piece of the team.

“I don’t know if I’ve ever thought about fully owning a team . . . but I’m obviously very interested in all sports and being a part of sports even when hopefully a long time from now my sports [playing] days are over,” Mahomes said. “I want to be a part of sports for the rest of my life because it’s given so much to me.”