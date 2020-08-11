Seahawks waive cornerback Brian Allen, running back Anthony Jones

Getty Images

The Seattle Seahawks waived cornerback Brian Allen and running back Anthony Jones on Monday.

Allen spent most of last year on the Seahawks’ practice squad after signing with the team in October. Allen was waived from the injured reserve list of the Pittsburgh Steelers at the end of training camp last year after spending his first two years with the team. He was a fifth-round pick out of Utah in 2017 and appeared in 16 total games over two seasons with the team.

Jones was signed by Seattle as an undrafted free agent out of Florida International back in May.

The moves leave the Seahawks with three open roster spots on their 80-man roster.