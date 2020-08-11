Seahawks waive Kemah Siverand

Getty Images

The Seahawks waived undrafted cornerback Kemah Siverand, the team announced Tuesday.

Seattle officially has 76 players on its roster, but receiver John Ursua is expected to be activated off reserve/COVID-19 soon. That will leave the Seahawks with three open roster spots.

Siverand signed with the Seahawks on May 4 after going undrafted out of Oklahoma State.

He spent two seasons at OSU after two seasons at Texas A&M.

Siverand played 41 career games, including 26 for the Cowboys primarily on special teams. He made 11 tackles on defense in his two seasons in Stillwater.

Siverand began his career as a receiver before the Aggies switched him to corner after his freshman season.