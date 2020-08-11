Steelers activate cornerback Justin Layne from COVID-19 list

Getty Images

The Steelers activated a player from the reserve/COVID-19 list Tuesday, leaving just one on the list.

The team announced that cornerback Justin Layne had been activated, after being placed on the list on July 29. To make room for him on the roster, they released cornerback Breon Borders.

Layne, their 2019 third-round pick from Michigan State, played mostly special teams last season.

The Steelers have just one player left on the COVID list, running back Jaylen Samuels. The list is for players who either test positive or are quarantining because they were in contact with someone who was, and teams can’t say which.