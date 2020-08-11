Titans put Vic Beasley on NFI, waive Reggie Gilbert

Getty Images

Pass rusher Vic Beasley has arrived at Titans camp after a delay, but he hasn’t been cleared for football work yet.

The Titans announced on Tuesday that Beasley has been placed on the non-football injury list. He won’t be able to practice until he’s activated from the list and will need to pass a physical to get that activation.

Beasley’s absence from camp was unexcused and that led to a total fine of $500,000 for the free agent addition to Tennessee’s defense.

The Titans also announced that they have waived linebacker Reggie Gilbert with an injury designation. Gilbert played 11 games for the team last year after arriving in a trade with the Packers. He had 22 tackles and a sack.