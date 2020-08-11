Total positive COVID-19 cases at SoFi Stadium project reach 75

Getty Images

The total number of cases of COVID-19 seen at the SoFi Stadium construction site has reached 75, according to Nathan Fenno of the Los Angeles Times.

The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health reported an additional 15 cases over the last week as the project progresses toward completion. The report states that none of the positive tests have resulted in any hospitalizations or deaths among the workers involved.

Turner-AECOM Hunt, the joint venture overseeing construction, had reported 41 positive tests since July 2 as part of memos dispensed by the group. Eighteen of those cases were described as being asymptomatic or with “minor symptoms” with the remaining cases not designated.

There has been one health-related death at the site as a worked died last month due to a “personal health issue.”

The Los Angeles Rams are currently scheduled to host the Dallas Cowboys in the first football game to be played at the stadium on September 13. It will be the first event at the site after the preseason and previously scheduled concerts at the stadium were canceled.