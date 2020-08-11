Trae Waynes getting second opinion on pectoral injury

Getty Images

The Bengals (eventually) paid big money to land free agent cornerback Trae Waynes this offseason.

Now, it could be some time before he returns to the field.

According to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network, Waynes is getting a second opinion on a pectoral injury. The fear at this point is that he could miss about two months, which would include the first month of the regular season.

That’s a blow to the Bengals, who rebuilt their secondary this offseason, with the former Vikings first-rounder a big part of the plan.

But since there was a delay in signing his three-year, $42 million deal until he got to the facility to take a physical, he was advised to limit his offseason workouts, rather than risking the money. Whether that’s a factor in this situation is unclear, but it’s still a difficult problem for a team in transition.