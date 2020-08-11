Washington sets new radio broadcast team

Getty Images

When the Washington Football Team hired Julie Donaldson to replace Larry Michael atop the team’s media operation, she was referred to as the “lead voice,” for the team’s radio broadcast.

Now, she has some new teammates.

According to J.P. Finlay of NBCSportsWashington.com, the team has hired former defensive back DeAngelo Hall as an analyst and Bram Weinstein to do play-by-play alongside Donaldson in the booth.

Hall played 10 seasons for Washington, and has worked with NBC Sports Washington and NFL Network since he retired after the 2017 season.

Weinstein is a long-time D.C.-area radio voice, who currently hosts a show on ESPN630.

The crew replaces Michael and analysts Chris Cooley and Rick “Doc” Walker.

Michael retired just before allegations of inappropriate workplace behavior, which were outlined as part of a larger Washington Post report.