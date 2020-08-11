Who are the most motivated players for 2020?

Getty Images

Every NFL player is motivated. Some are more motivated than others.

So who are the most motivated for 2020? That topic was the subject of Monday’s PFT Live draft.

Simms and I drafted three each and discussed several others. Feel free to discuss the wisdom of our selections and to articulate your own below.

Tune in to NBCSN every weekday for another edition of PFT Live, with the live showing from 7:00 a.m. to 9:00 a.m. ET and a re-air from 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. ET. Starting August 24, the live show heads to Peacock, a free service that is available on smart TVs, computers, tablets, and cell phone devices.