Will Fuller: Things open up for everyone without DeAndre Hopkins

Getty Images

The Texans made one of the bombshell moves of the offseason when they traded wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins to the Cardinals in March and there were a variety of reactions about the impact of the deal on their offense.

Whether the outlook was positive or negative, there was no doubt that his departure will leave space for others to step up. Hopkins was targeted at least 127 times in each of the last six seasons and that leaves a lot of balls up for grabs for other members of the offense.

In an ideal world, Will Fuller would be on the end of a lot of them. Fuller’s injury issues make it hard to feel too confident that he’ll be there consistently, but he said on Tuesday that he thinks Hopkins’ absence will be good for whoever is in the lineup.

“Obviously with Hop not being here will open up things for everybody,” Fuller said, via Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle. “He had a lot of targets. We’ll all be able to get it done and I feel like it will be a great season this year.”

The prospect of more opportunities would make it a good year for Fuller to stay healthy. So would the fact that it’s the final year of the 2016 first-rounder’s rookie deal and availability will be essential to getting a big second contract.