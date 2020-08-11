Xavier Rhodes finds Colts zone defensive scheme “so much easier”

Getty Images

Back when cornerback Xavier Rhodes was at the top of his game with the Vikings, one could find merchandise with the “Rhodes Closed” slogan in reference to the way he locked up receivers while playing a lot of man-to-man defense.

Rhodes’ play slipped as his time in Minnesota came to an end, however, and he landed with the Colts after being released earlier this offseason. The Colts play a lot more zone coverage than the Vikings and Rhodes seems to be welcoming the change in how he’ll be approaching his job this season.

“It’s so much easier,” Rhodes said, via Joel A. Erickson of the Indianapolis Star. “I’ll tell you that. . . . This one is more zone, eyes to the quarterback. That’s going to be the main difference for me, is being able to play looking at the quarterback, rather than looking at the man.”

A successful transition to the new scheme might not result in another wave of Rhodes merchandise, but it would give some new life to a career that hit a rough patch with the Vikings.