49ers sign OL William Sweet

The 49ers may be adding veteran wide receiver Tavon Austin to the team soon, but his signing is not the one that became official on Wednesday afternoon.

The team announced that they have signed free agent offensive lineman William Sweet to their active roster. There was no corresponding move announced to clear space on the roster.

Sweet went undrafted out of North Carolina last season. He signed with the Cardinals and reverted to their injured reserve list after being waived with an injury designation during the team’s cut to 53 players.

Sweet joins Spencer Long as recent additions to the 49ers’ offensive line group. They had Jake Brendel and Shon Coleman opt out of playing this season ahead of last week’s deadline for players to make that choice.