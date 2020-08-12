Adam Gase plotting “different things” to get Le’Veon Bell going this year

USA TODAY Sports

Running back Le'Veon Bell‘s first season with the Jets didn’t go as hoped on the field and things didn’t appear much better off the field when it came to his relationship with head coach Adam Gase.

The two things led to chatter about the Jets moving on without him, but Bell is back for another year and Gase had plenty of good things to say about him during a Wednesday session with reporters.

“He’s fired up to go,” Gase said, via Ralph Vacchiano of SNY. “He worked extra hard this offseason. He looks great. He might have come in lighter than he was last year.”

Gase also said that he thinks he did a poor job by using Bell too much against defenses that were waiting for him early in the 2019 season and exposing him to shots that limited his effectiveness as the year went on. He said he’s spent time figuring out a better approach for this season.

That approach focuses on variety by “getting the ball in his hands and letting him go do different things” than he did last year. If that leads to different results, the Jets Offense should be a little easier on the eyes this time around.