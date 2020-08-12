Andrew Vollert working out for Panthers

Getty Images

Andrew Vollert became something of a “star” in the season premiere of Hard Knocks: Los Angeles on Tuesday night.

The tight end did not take kindly to his release from the Chargers in a scene during the show.

“You’ve got to be —-ing kidding me,” Vollert tells Anthony Lynn when the head coach delivers the bad news. Later, in a conversation with General Manager Tom Telesco, Lynn appeared to appreciate Vollert’s reaction.

Vollert tore his ACL in the preseason opener last season and spent the year on the Chargers’ injured reserve. An undrafted free agent, he spent most of his rookie season of 2018 on the Cardinals’ practice squad before joining the Bengals that November.

Vollert, though, will get another chance.

He will workout for the Panthers on Thursday, Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports.