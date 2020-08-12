Anthony Harris confident “my destiny will come to me”

Getty Images

Safety Anthony Harris didn’t land a long-term deal with the Vikings after the team franchise-tagged him this offseason, but it doesn’t seem to have ruffled his feathers all that much.

Harris signed his franchise tender in May and will make $11.441 million during the 2019 season. He’ll then be back in line for free agency or a long-term deal with the Vikings and he said Wednesday that he’s confident good things are coming his way under any circumstances.

“For anybody, in a dream world, you’d want things to go completely your way, no hiccups or anything like that,” Harris said, via Andrew Krammer of the Minneapolis Star Tribune. “But honestly I wasn’t really worried about it. I’ve always been saying my destiny will come to me.”

Last season was Harris’ first as a full-time starter and showing that he can maintain his high level of play would go a long way toward bringing his destiny within reach.